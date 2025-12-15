UNGA passes Russia-initiated resolution against glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, December 16. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has voted to pass a resolution titled Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, which was submitted by Russia.

According to a TASS correspondent, 119 countries supported the document, 51 voted against, and ten abstained. Among those who voted against the resolution were Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan.

Russia and a group of co-sponsors from across the world have been submitting such resolutions for almost 20 years, which are backed by the overwhelming majority of countries.

The document strongly condemns incidents involving the glorification of Nazism, welcomes efforts to preserve historical truth, and calls for measures to prevent the denial of crimes against humanity and the revision of history, including the outcome of World War II. The resolution also strongly condemns the use of educational materials and rhetoric promoting racism, discrimination, hatred, and violence on the grounds of ethnicity, race, religion or beliefs.