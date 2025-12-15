Putin renews ban to supply oil, oil products under price ceiling until June 30, 2026

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended until June 30, 2026 the ban to supply Russian oil and oil products according to the price ceiling.

The ban was effective until the end of 2025 and it is renewed now by the presidential decree.

The document bans supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign persons on condition that contracts for such supplies directly or indirectly provide for the use of the cap price fixing mechanism. The ban applies at all delivery stages up to the end buyer.