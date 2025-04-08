Several countries ready to cut duties on US goods — American trade representative

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Several countries, including Argentina, Vietnam, Israel and India, said they are ready to reduce duties on American goods and other restrictive measures following Washington's announcement of retaliatory tariffs, said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the president's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity, and they've spoken with many members of the administration," he said at a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee on the trade policy of the US administration.

"Several of these countries, such as Argentina, Vietnam, India and Israel, have suggested that they will reduce their tariffs and non tariff barriers in line with the President's policy."

According to him, Vietnam has already reduced some of its duties on American goods. The US representative also drew attention to the fact that some countries have already announced that they will not retaliate against the US for the introduction of new duties.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of sweeping customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% entered into force on April 5, individual tariffs will go into effect on April 9. Also, the US administration has imposed customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3.