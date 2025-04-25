Russian premier to hold talks with Tajik counterpart

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with his Tajik counterpart Kohir Rasulzoda.

The heads of governments will discuss various aspects of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan.

"Special attention will be paid to implementation of major joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and culture," the Russian government’s press service said.

Russia and Tajikistan have friendly ties, based on strategic partnership and allied relations. Russia views the development of a comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with the republic among its foreign policy priorities.

The countries have an active and trustful political dialogue on the supreme and high levels. The two governments regularly synchronize watches and maintain active inter-departmental contacts.

This year, Tajikistan assumed the rotating presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States, with about 100 events planned as part of it.

"The Russian side is ready to continue constructive work with Tajik partners within the framework of the CIS and also to provide the necessary assistance for its presidency," the statement says.

Trade and economic cooperation

Russia remains Tajikistan’s main trade and economic partner and one of its main investors. The two countries have established an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which held its 20th session on October 4, 2024 in Dushanbe. The commission is co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and Prime Minister Rasulzoda.

"An important area of cooperation is energy industry. Its key element is Sangutdinskaya hydroelectric power plant - the largest joint enterprise that ensures the republic’s energy security," the Russian government said.

Inter-regional cooperation lays a solid foundation for Russian-Tajik trade and economic relations. More than 70 Russian regions are developing business ties with Tajikistan’s constituent entities. This cooperation is based on inter-regional agreements, memorandums and cooperation agreements. Areas of inter-regional cooperation include machine-building, transport, energy, mining, construction, agriculture and others.