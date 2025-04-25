Global trade obstructed by protectionism, clear rules needed — Russian deputy premier

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The growth of global trade is obstructed by growing protectionism, so clear and consistent rules are needed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in his address to the 111th Meeting of the Development Committee of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"Global trade growth is slowing, constrained by rising protectionism and persistent supply chain disruptions. In this context, clear, consistent, predictable and transparent rules of global trade combined with improved access to capital are crucial for fostering stability, restoring investor confidence, and supporting long-term economic resilience," he said.

"Against this backdrop, the World Bank could take a more active role in revitalizing global trade dynamics," the Russian deputy premier added.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. On April 9, he announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Considering the rate of 20% imposed earlier for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling, the tariff on goods from China currently totals 145%.