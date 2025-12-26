Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.5% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 2.5% year-on-year during January - November 2025 to 55.18 trillion rubles ($698.5 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Retail sales in November 2025 gained 3.3% annually to 5.22 trillion rubles ($66.1 bln).

In November of this year, 96.8% of the retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs operating outside the market. The share of retail markets and fairs was 3.2% (in November 2024 - 96.2% and 3.8% respectively).

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 47.5% in the retail trade structure in November 2025. The share of nonfoods was 52.5% (in last November - 47.4% and 52.6% respectively).