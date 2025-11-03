Russia, China working together to build Lunar station, said Roscosmos CEO

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Russia and China continue working jointly toward building a Lunar station, the head of Russia’s Roscosmos state-owned corporation, Dmitry Bakanov, said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a two-day visit to China. He attended the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The two sides signed a joint communique and a number of other documents, including a roadmap on satellite navigation.

"In May, when Mr. [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping visited Moscow, a corresponding agreement on the implementation was signed. [Russia and China] are jointly implementing projects to build power stations," Bakanov told reporters in response to relevant questions.

In May, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum on building a power station for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). Roscosmos has announced that the project will host fundamental research in space exploration and test the technology for long-term operation in the unmanned mode in light of the prospect of human presence on the Moon.