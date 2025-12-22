RTS index rises after Bank of Russia publishes official exchange rates

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The RTS index started to grow after the Bank of Russia published its official exchange rates, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The regulator lowered the dollar rate for December 23 to 79.31 rubles, the euro to 92.86 rubles, and the yuan to 11.23 rubles.

As of 6:01 p.m. Moscow time, prior to the publication of the exchange rates, the RTS index and the MOEX index were down 1.05%, at 1,059.22 points and 2,714.18 points, respectively.

After the exchange rates were released, as of 6:03 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index moved into positive territory and stood at 1,077.73 points, up 0.68%, while the MOEX index continued to decline to 2,713.47 points, down 1.08%.