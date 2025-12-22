Putin’s envoy to brief president on his Miami talks upon arrival — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev will brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"He is on his way to Moscow," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Dmitriev is flying back from the United States to St. Petersburg, where the Russian leader is currently visiting. "He has yet to land from his long-haul flight," he explained.

"He will brief the president as soon as he returns," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Hours ago, Dmitriev announced taking a flight from the United States following two days of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict. In Miami, he met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.