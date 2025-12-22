Russia’s Su-57 fighter with fifth-generation engine begins flight tests — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter equipped with the advanced fifth-generation "Product 177" engine has performed its first flight, the state-run corporation Rostec announced.

"Specialists of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the United Engine Corporation (UEC) (parts of Rostec) have begun flight tests of the "Product 177" engine mounted on the Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. Honored Test Pilot of Russia Roman Kondratyev flew the aircraft. The flight proceeded normally, in accordance with the flight mission," the state corporation reported.

It said that the new engine was developed by UEC specially for use in fifth-generation aircraft systems. "The latest engine has afterburning thrust of 16,000 kgf (kilogram-force - TASS). The new engine also features low fuel consumption in all modes and enhanced durability," Rostec said.

The state corporation added that UAC is currently implementing a program to expand production capacity, which will allow it to increase the volume of Su-57 aircraft deliveries to the military and offer an export version of the fighter to foreign customers.

A Su-57 multirole fifth-generation fighter jet (NATO codename Felon) was designed to eliminate all air, ground, and water surface targets. The aircraft has a supersonic cruising speed, inboard armament, radar-absorbing coating (stealth technology), as well as a cutting-edge set of onboard equipment. The advanced intellectualization of Su-57 systems allows it to take on some of the pilot’s functions, including flight control and preparations for employing weapons.