Putin calls on CIS nations to stand together against attempts to rewrite history

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members should jointly resist any attempts to rewrite history, particularly when it comes to the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an informal CIS summit.

"We need to continue joint efforts to preserve the memory of our common history and prevent falsification attempts," Putin emphasized. "We should do our utmost to make sure that the youth are aware of the heroic deeds of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, who made great sacrifices to achieve Victory in the Great Patriotic War," he added.

"I would like to draw your attention to Russia’s initiative to publish a collection of unique archival material about the contribution of every Soviet Republic to the defeat of Nazism, which will contain the digitized copies of previously unreleased documents and photos," the Russian leader said, addressing his guests.