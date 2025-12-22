New French missile could form basis of European 'nuclear umbrella,' expert says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The newly upgraded French-made ASMPA-R supersonic cruise missile could serve as the foundation for a European nuclear deterrent, potentially replacing US arsenals stationed in Europe, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military analyst at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), speaking to TASS.

"The French armed forces have introduced an upgraded version of the supersonic nuclear cruise missile, the ASMPA-R, which has already been accepted into service and placed on combat duty by France’s strategic and naval aviation units. This missile now forms the core of France’s air force component within the nuclear triad. Given Paris’s publicly stated goal of establishing a nuclear umbrella over EU countries, it’s reasonable to surmise that the new French missile, equipped with a specialized warhead, could underpin a future pan-European nuclear deterrent system. In this context, France may be proactively positioning itself to replace American nuclear forces in Europe - especially considering current political tensions between the US and the EU - potentially prompting Washington to reconsider its European nuclear posture," Stepanov explained.

He further observed that such a development aligns with US interests, which aim to avoid direct involvement in escalating conflicts with Russia that could be intensified by European actors. "The responsibility for a continental conflict would largely fall on Brussels, allowing the US to continue benefiting indirectly through arms supplies and post-conflict reconstruction efforts - echoing the strategic approach of the Marshall Plan," Stepanov added.

Regarding the missile’s technical capabilities, Stepanov said that the ASMPA-R is designed to deliver nuclear payloads from both subsonic and supersonic platforms. It is powered by a ramjet engine, enabling it to reach speeds of approximately Mach 3, with a range of around 600 kilometers. "This gives it notable advantages over the American B61-13 glide bomb, which has a range of only a few dozen kilometers and can be vulnerable to long-range air defense systems," he noted. The missile’s nuclear warhead boasts a variable yield between roughly 100 and 300 kilotons, comparable to the latest versions of the B61.

Additionally, Stepanov pointed out that the ASMPA-R has successfully completed tests with the Rafale M carrier-based aircraft, confirming its operational compatibility. "This flexibility allows the missile system to be deployed in various maritime regions, including the Baltic Sea," he concluded.