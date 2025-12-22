LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost nearly 4,300 servicemen and foreign mercenaries in a week of fighting on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South, and West amounted to approximately 4,250 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries last week, which is 155 more than the previous week. The battlegroup West inflicted the greatest damage to enemy manpower in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman directions, as well as in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the LPR," he said after analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

The military expert added that during the past week, Russian servicemen also destroyed three tanks, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, a Heron multiple launch rocket system launcher, 32 field artillery guns, 17 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 66 ammunition, fuel, and material supply depots, as well as more than 300 various enemy combat vehicles.