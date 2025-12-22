Russian troops expanding buffer zone near Seversk in DPR — Pushilin

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. Russian troops are expanding the buffer zone near Seversk, liberated from Ukrainian forces, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"We see that the buffer zone [near Seversk] is once again expanding, meter by meter," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to Pushilin, the evacuation of civilians from the city is underway. The liberation of Seversk was announced on December 11.

The liberation of Seversk by the Russian Armed Forces marks a significant strategic advance, paving the way toward Slavyansk — an essential locality due to its position within one of the key fortified zones in this region of the urban area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier at his year-end live news conference and Q&A session.