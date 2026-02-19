US fails to issue visas to Belarusian delegation for Board of Peace meeting

MINSK, February 19. /TASS/. The United States did not issue entry visas to members of the Belarusian delegation to the Board of Peace meeting, despite the fact that Minsk complied with all necessary procedures, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Belarusian side in due time informed the meeting’s organizers that in accordance with President Alexander Lukashenko’s decision, the country will be represented by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. All necessary formal notifications were sent to the US protocol services as per established procedures. The documents for visas were submitted well in advance. "But despite the fact that we fulfilled all required procedures, our delegation was not issued visas," the ministry said.

"In this situation, we have a logical question: what kind of peace and what kind of consistency are they talking about when the organizers failed to carry out even basic formalities for our participation? And it was US president [Donald Trump] that sent an invitation to take part in the Board of Peace meeting to the Belarusian head of state. Enough said," the ministry added.