Russia’s Su-25SM attack aircraft strike targets in Kyrgyz army’s drills

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Four Russian Su-25SM ground attack aircraft took part in the Kyrgyz army’s Sary-Tash-2019 military exercises, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The Russian planes delivered a missile strike against targets simulating notional armor and the amassment of illegal armed formations. The pilots also practiced overcoming air defenses by performing anti-missile maneuvering. The flights were conducted at speeds of 700 to 750 km/h and at an altitude of 300 to 3,000 meters," the press office said.

The military exercises dubbed Sary-Tash-2019 kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on July 18. They involve 600 troops and over 100 items of military hardware. The drills practice blocking and destroying militant intruders.