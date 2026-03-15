Trump says he is not satisfied by terms of possible deal with Iran

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told NBC News in an interview that Washington is not satisfied by terms of a possible deal with Iran.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid."

When asked what the terms of a potential deal to end the conflict would be, the president responded: "I don’t want to say that to you."

The Trump administration has rejected efforts by Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf to mediate a ceasefire in the Middle East, Reuters reported on March 14, citing sources. In its turn, Iran is not ready to discuss a ceasefire until the United States and Israel stop intense bombing and meet its demands, including compensation.