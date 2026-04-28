Putin calls for closer attention to security during elections in borderline regions

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for paying particular attention to the organization of elections in Russia’s borderline regions.

"Please pay greater attention to the organization of elections in all areas located near state borders, in borderline regions. Relevant measures need to be taken based on the current situation," he said at a government meeting on security issues during the upcoming elections.

"And, naturally, it is extremely important to ensure the security of members of election commissions," he added.