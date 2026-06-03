ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. European countries have lost about €3 trillion since they weaned themselves off Russian energy, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Germany and other European countries can see that they have lost around €3 trillion because of their refusal to buy Russian energy as they are actually pushing their economy to the brink of collapse," he said as he defended the case for what he called "creative" European forces and politicians attending the SPIEF.

"We will also hold a meeting and a panel discussion with members of the Alternative for Germany party which, too, pushes for restoring Nord Streams and which favors reviving the partnership with Russia," Dmitriev added.