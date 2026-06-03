FR-26 conference confirms Russia’s leadership in future nuclear tech — IAEA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3 /TASS/. The FR-26 international conference on fast reactors and related fuel cycles in China has confirmed Russia's leadership in developing the nuclear energy of the future, IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov told TASS.

"Just two weeks ago, we [the IAEA] held a conference on fast reactors in China, which brought together about 500 participants from various countries. There was a large Russian delegation, and Yevgeny Adamov delivered a keynote speech on the future of energy. Naturally, Russia is at the forefront and leads this global field," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The FR-26 conference took place in Beijing on May 18-22, 2026. It is the fifth IAEA International Conference on Fast Reactors and Related Fuel Cycles, following Kyoto (2009), Paris (2013), Yekaterinburg (2017), and Vienna (2022). Evgeny Adamov, scientific director of the Breakthrough (Proryv) project, served as the conference's honorary chairman. The Breakthrough project, managed by Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation, implements a comprehensive program to create a new generation of nuclear power technology based on fast reactors with a closed nuclear fuel cycle. The key facilities of the Experimental and Demonstration Power Complex in Seversk, Tomsk Region, include the BREST-OD-300 lead-cooled reactor, a fuel fabrication/refabrication module, and a spent fuel reprocessing module.

SPIEF runs from June 3 to 6. This year's forum theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." TASS is the official general media partner of the event.