BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. The fact that delegations from many countries, including the United States, are attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) shows that Russia maintains its authority on the world stage, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said ahead of his trip to St. Petersburg.

He highlighted the importance of a "strong US delegation" being at the forum.

"Despite the fact that some European governments continue to ignore it [SPIEF], representatives of large companies and banks from the EU itself can often be seen at these gatherings, which demonstrates Russia’s gravity globally," the politician told the SRNA news agency.

Dodik noted that he is honored that the Republika Srpska delegation has been a regular guest at the SPIEF for many years.

"We are a regular participant in the summit <...>, which is held under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin, where achievements in economics, science, and artificial intelligence are discussed," he said.

The politician also emphasized that his meetings with the Russian president are a continuation of their fruitful cooperation.

"We have very strong relations with Russia, and they will continue," Dodik added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is underway on June 3-6. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future."

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.