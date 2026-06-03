Gazprom chief meets with Alternative for Germany party’s deputy chairman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller has had a working meeting with Member of the Bundestag (the German parliament), Deputy Chairman of the Alternative for Germany parliamentary group Markus Frohnmaier on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian gas holding reported.

The meeting was initiated by the German party.

"The parties discussed the situation, which has arisen in the European energy market. Particular attention was paid to Germany. It was noted that the fill level of Germany’s underground gas storages is now the lowest one in the past five years. Taking into account the current market conditions, this circumstance makes it extremely difficult to replenish the gas reserves by next winter," the report said.

According to Frohnmaier, "Germany is caught in a severe economic downward spiral, and one of the main drivers is the high cost of energy, which is making the entire economy more expensive, forcing companies to relocate abroad, and burdening citizens every single day." "Russia was the most important supplier of gas and oil. Therefore, all options must be put back on the table, including the recommissioning of Nord Stream and the resumption of trade relations with Russia. Our task is to place German national interests uncompromisingly at the center," he said.

In turn, Miller noted that Gazprom and Germany had previously established a constructive cooperation in the energy sector, with reliable supplies of Russian gas having contributed to the development of the German economy and industry for decades.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.