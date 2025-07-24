Kiev putting cart before horse by proposing Russian, Ukrainian leaders’ meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Kiev is putting the cart before the horse by proposing a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine before any agreements have been reached, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"They are trying to put the cart just slightly ahead of the horse. The full scope of work needs to be completed first, and only then can the leaders be given the opportunity to formalize any results achieved," Peskov said.

The complexities of the Ukraine settlement process make it impossible to achieve "immediate breakthroughs," Peskov noted.

On July 23, Moscow and Kiev held the third round of direct talks on the Ukraine settlement in Istanbul. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memoranda.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only servicemen but also civilians. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to return another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to the Kiev regime and to resume brief humanitarian pauses on the line of engagement in order to collect those killed and injured.

Moscow and Kiev are expected to make a decision on the fourth round of talks after all new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.