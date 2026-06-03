Managing director names advantages of new regional jet Il-114-300

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The new Russian regional jet Il-114-300 is notable for the low fuel consumption, the opportunity of being operated from short runways, and the high comfort level, Daniil Brenerman, the managing director of Il, a United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) company, told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It is very comfortable. Clearly, it is quieter than old airplanes, such as M-24. It is also quieter than the said ATR 72. The comfort is absolute," Brenerman said.

The specific fuel consumption of the Il-114-300 is smaller than the one of its foreign rivals ATR and Bombardier. The aircraft turned out to be an economical and versatile. A 1,200-meter long runway is sufficient for its operation, making it possible to use it at the majority of regional airfields.