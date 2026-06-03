Long-range airplane development to take 7-10 years — UAC chief

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian long-range aircraft development efforts are currently at the stage of research and determining the configuration of the future airplane, CEO of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The work of creating a wide-body long-range aircraft is currently at the research and configuration determination stage so far. The airplane like this is needed in the Russian fleet. Currently we are finalizing the technical requirements for it and expect that the relevant work will be organized," he said.

Future requirements and trends should be in the focus when creating a new aircraft, Badekha noted. "If dealing with that, the need is to create an aircraft in advance and determine the requirements and trends. The process of creating an airplane takes at least 7-10 years. There will be different aircraft on the market then," the chief executive added.