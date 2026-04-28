Trump blasts Merz for position on Iran, blames him for Germany’s woes

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his position on Iran, while blaming him for Berlin's economic and other problems.

"The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about!" he wrote on Truth Social.

"If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!"