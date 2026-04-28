Archaeologist Butyagin’s release: what we know about swap on Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK, April 28. /TASS/. Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was arrested in Poland and is wanted by Kiev, has been released as part of a detainee exchange on the Belarusian-Polish border, Russia’s Federal Security Service said.

According to the BelTA news agency, the exchange was a five-for-five involving citizens of Russia, Belarus, and other CIS countries.

TASS has summed up key facts about the exchange

Exchange

Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) and Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency exchanged five individuals sentenced in Belarus and Russia for espionage at the Pererov-Bialowieza border checkpoint.

In return, five individuals, who were detained in EU and other countries, were released.

Among those released were Belarusian nationals who were carrying out missions of particular importance to the country’s security and defense interests.

All those released received necessary medical assistance.

Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin and the wife of Russian servicemen were exchanged for two Moldovan security officers, an FSB spokesman told TASS.

Butyagin’s release

Poland released Russian archaeologist and historian Alexander Butyagin, who had been detained in the country pending extradition to Ukraine, as part of the five-for-five detainee swap with Belarus, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

Butyagin’s release was made possible thanks to a multi-stage joint operation with Belarus’ security service, the FSB said.

Butyagin was detained in Poland on December 4, 2025, when he was on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans as part of his European lecturing tour.

The Polish prosecutor’s office received an extradition request for Butyagin from Ukraine, where he faced a prison term of up to ten years.

A first instance court in Warsaw ruled to extradite Butyagin; his defense was planning to challenge the verdict.

Joint operation

According to the agency, special services of other countries were involved in the negotiations between Belarus’ KGB and Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency due to conflicting interests.

Special services from seven countries were involved.

The Belarusian KGB thanked Russia’s FSB, noting its "special contribution" to organizing the exchange, the BelTA agency reported.

The exchange between Belarus and Poland came after the leaders of certain friendly countries appealed to the Belarusian president to facilitate this work.

The sides began talks back in September 2025, the agency added.