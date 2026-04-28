Liberation of Ilyinovka in Donetsk region gives access to Konstantinovka urban area

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The liberation of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) provides approaches to the urban area in Konstantinovka from the southwest, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that its Battlegroup South had liberated the community of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic "through decisive operations" over the past 24 hours.

"This site provides approaches to the urban area of the settlement of Konstantinovka from the southwestern side," the statement reads.

Ilyinovka had been a major defensive area of the Ukrainian army and was liberated thanks to well-coordinated operations by Russian reconnaissance units, artillery support and effective actions by unmanned systems teams who blocked any enemy attempts to bring in reserves and hold that community, the ministry reported.