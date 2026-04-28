Brazil condemns killing of its citizens in Israeli strike on Lebanon — MFA

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Brazil strongly condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon that resulted in deaths of several of its citizens, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry was referring to the incident that took place on April 26 in the Bint Jbeil District. An 11-year-old Brazilian child, his mother, who also held Brazilian citizenship, and his Lebanese father were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building. Another child from this family, also a Brazilian citizen, is in hospital. The Brazilian Embassy in Beirut is in contact with the relatives and is providing the necessary consular assistance.

"This strike is yet another example of repeated and unacceptable violations of the ceasefire," the statement said. "Brazil once again reaffirms its strongest condemnation of all attacks carried out during the ceasefire by both Israeli forces and Hezbollah. Brazil also condemns Israel’s systematic destruction of houses and other civilian sites in southern Lebanon in recent weeks and the continued forced displacement of more than one million Lebanese residents," the foreign ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 12 people had been killed and 49 injured in the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes on the country’s southern regions despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17. Later, the ministry said four people were killed and 51 injured in Israeli strikes on Monday.