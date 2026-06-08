Russian Pacific Fleet ships arrive at India’s Mumbai port on unofficial visit

NEW DELHI, June 8. /TASS/. A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships arrived at the Indian port of Mumbai on an unofficial visit, the Russian embassy in the South Asian country reported.

"A group of combat ships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet comprising the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky has arrived at the base of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command in the city of Mumbai," the diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel.

As the Russian embassy pointed out, "such events are a traditional element of time-proven cooperation between the Russian and Indian navies that helps further strengthen mutual trust."

As Russian Consul General in Mumbai Ivan Fetisov said, "this visit demonstrates the consistent development of especially privileged strategic cooperation between the two countries."

"Russia-India military interaction amid the ongoing geopolitical tension is important for ensuring global security and stability," he stressed.