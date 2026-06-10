Putin orders tighter security across educational facilities

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered security agencies to strengthen security at educational and social facilities across the country.

External challenges come and go but children and youth are Russia's future, the head of state said at a cabinet meeting. "Unfortunately, we can see that our adversaries would not hesitate to carry out terrorist attacks such as the strike on a dorm in Starobelsk," Putin noted.

"I would like to once again draw the attention of top security and intelligence officials to the need to strengthen anti-terrorist security and overall security across educational, social and infrastructure facilities," Putin added.