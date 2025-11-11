Lavrov baffled at Britain's lack of shame over MiG-31 hijacking plot

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the UK's lack of shame for its role in the plot to hijack a MiG-31 jet is something to behold, like "a goose coming out of the shower."

Lavrov made the statement in an interview with reporters, including those from TASS.

"London's role is to provoke in various situations, including the recent case when the FSB exposed a plot to force one of the Russian pilots on a fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile to fly, ostensibly at the invitation of the Constanta military base in Romania, with the explicit aim of getting this aircraft shot down there, accusing Russia of attacking the North Atlantic Alliance. But we leave that aside. The FSB exposed all this in great detail, I do not know how the British will wash themselves clean of it, although their ability to play the role of goose coming out of the shower is well known," Lavrov said.

Earlier, an FSB spokesperson told TASS that the FSB had disrupted an operation by Ukrainian and British intelligence agencies to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile for its further use in a provocation against the largest NATO airbase in Romania.