Anti-Venezuela actions to be template for US actions against other states — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 24. /TASS/. The steps taken by the United States against Venezuela could subsequently become a template for future military actions by Washington against other Latin American countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Unfortunately, there is every reason to believe that the US actions towards Venezuela are not one-off actions. This unfolding intervention could become a template for future forceful actions against Latin American states under the so-called Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine enshrined in the recently published US National Security Strategy," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela.

US policy represents "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region seeking to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural systems," the Russian diplomat noted. "Washington is ready to respect your independence and take your interests into account only if you are ready to adapt to the interests of the United States and pursue a course that is beneficial to them," he said.

Washington baselessly accuses Venezuelan authorities of insufficiently combating drug trafficking. American media have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela.