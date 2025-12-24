Putin-Trump call can be arranged quickly if needed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. If Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump need to get in touch during Christmas time, there won't be any problem arranging a call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vedomosti newspaper.

"Christmas holidays are coming up, in fact, they have already started. Life there slows down during this time. But if need be, we have the ability to arrange [a conversation] quite promptly," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Earlier, Peskov informed journalists that the Russian and US leaders have no scheduled calls on the agenda.