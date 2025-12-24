US has mostly resolved security issues with Ukrainians — NATO envoy

NEW YORK, December 24. /TASS/. The United States has settled the main part of issues concerning security guarantees with the Ukrainians, with everything currently coming down to the question of territories, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said during an interview on the Fox News channel.

"It’s going to come down to, ultimately, the territory, and how that territory is divided up. <…> whether it’s a DMZ, a demilitarized zone, whether it’s an economic opportunity zone, because the security guarantees, we’ve mostly resolved with the Ukrainians. And I think that the Russians are not objecting to that," he stated.

According to Whitaker, another item on the agenda is "making sure that both sides honor the ceasefire and honor the peace." "I think we've resolved most of those issues as well," he assured.

US representatives held separate consultations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Florida over the past weekend. After the meetings, US Vice President JD Vance said, "The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open." In turn, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his discussions with the Russian delegation led by special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev as "productive and constructive." Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow. The Ukrainian side was represented in Florida by Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrey Gnatov.