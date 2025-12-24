Dutch B4Ukraine, tracking Russian oil exports registered undesirable — Prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has declared as undesirable the activities of the Dutch company B4Ukraine, which monitors Russian exports of hydrocarbons and foreign companies remaining on the local market, it said.

"Based on the results of an audit, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has decided to recognize the undesirable activities of international non-profit organization Stichting B4UkraineFoundation (B4Ukraine, Kingdom of the Netherlands), which is a coalition of more than 100 civil society organizations," it said in a statement.

B4Ukraine focuses on monitoring Russian oil and gas exports to strengthen sanctions and restrict access to the global market for Russia, tracking companies that remained on the Russian market after the start of the special military operation, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"Programs and projects are being implemented in the Russian direction to discredit the leadership of the Russian Federation. The fund's participants conduct information and investigative campaigns to increase the sanctions pressure, interact with undesirable organizations in our country," it added.