Volume of household funds in Russian banks edges down by 0.04% in November — regulator

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The volume of household funds in Russian banks decreased by 0.04% in November 2025 and amounted to 63.4 trillion rubles ($804 bln), according to the Bank of Russia.

"Household funds remained virtually unchanged (-24 billion rubles ($304 mln) -0.04%) after a significant increase in the previous month (+1.6%). The increase in October was partly due to the advance payment of November social payments," the document notes.

There was a small shift from ruble current accounts to term deposits (around 0.2 trillion rubles ($2.5 bln)), the maximum rates on which remain attractive - in November they rose on average by 0.2 percentage points, to 15.6%.