Tourism to Moscow booms in 2025, to set new all-time record for visits — mayor

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. With 26.5 million out-of-towners and foreigners coming to Moscow this year, the Russian capital will set a new annual record for tourist visits, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said while delivering a report on the work of the city government in the Moscow City Duma.

"The current year 2025 looks like it will set a record for tourist inflow. According to preliminary estimates, there will be approximately 26.5 million [tourists]. The number of foreign tourists will also increase by 10%. We are compensating for the decline in arrivals from Europe with tourists from the Arab region, India, China and several other friendly countries," Sobyanin stated.

The mayor emphasized that the tourist economy is growing year after year. By 2030, the industry’s contribution to Moscow’s Gross Regional Product will increase to 6-7%. The capital offers many "smart" services that are not available in most cities around the world, he noted.

"Moscow captivates guests with its beauty, including hundreds of restored architectural masterpieces. But of no less importance to travelers are comfortable walking routes, safety, free high-speed internet, convenient digital services and a multitude of ‘smart’ services that cannot be found in most so-called ‘great’ cities of the world, while in our city they have long been a part of everyday life for ordinary Muscovites," the mayor said.