MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is deploying the most combat-fit UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) units and assault groups to Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"The Ukrainian military command is deploying the most combat-fit available units and formations, including UAV teams and assault groups to the Gulyaipole area to stabilize the situation," the defense source said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup East forces continue steadily advancing in Gulyaipole, he said.

The enemy’s attempts to stabilize the front once again show the relevance of Gulyaipole for the Ukrainian army’s defenses, he said.