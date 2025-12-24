Thief conks jewel courier on head in Paris, steals sapphire priced at 150,000 euro

PARIS, December 24. /TASS/. An unknown assailant robbed a jewel courier in Paris, making away with a sapphire worth 150,000 euros, the newspaper Le Figaro reported.

The incident occurred on December 22 in the 20th arrondissement of the French capital. When the courier parked his car and got out, the perpetrator, who had been waiting behind a parked van nearby, ran up to him, struck him hard on the head and snatched the small bags containing the jewels, which, in addition to the sapphire, also included gold jewelry worth 10,000 euros. The criminal then fled the scene on a scooter.

The injured courier was hospitalized. The investigation has been assigned to the Anti-Banditry Brigade (BRB). Neither the jewels nor the robber have been found yet, the newspaper specifies.