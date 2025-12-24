MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A number of points of Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace plan, published in the Ukrainian media earlier on Wednesday, are unworkable, Alexander Dudchak, leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and expert with the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS.

In particular, the expert pointed to the proposal that suggested introducing special educational programs in Ukrainian schools to promote tolerance of various cultures, eradicate racism and prejudice. Dudchak argues that tolerance programs are already in place there, and what Ukraine needs is not more tolerance, but to purge its "Nazi" ideology. "Denazification was proclaimed as one of the goals of the special military operation, and it will be achieved," he stressed. From this point of view, the analyst believes these programs "are completely inappropriate."

Speaking about the territorial issue, Dudchak noted that Ukraine and the West "would rejoice if we simply agreed to stop where we are." "This is why all this bargaining actually doesn't play to our advantage, even if the other party agrees. It’s they who get all the benefit," he stressed.

The expert also stressed that Russia had never obstructed the movement of Ukrainian ships along the Dnieper River and at its mouth, which is what one of the plan’s points is about. He added, however, that it was this area from where Ukraine sent unmanned boats to attack "both military and civilian ships, as well as coastal areas."

Dudchak doubts that Kiev is really ready to carry out an "all-for-all" prisoner swap according to the plan. The expert pointed out that the draft document did not go into detail about detainees such as children and inmates. "Even after signing such an agreement, Ukraine may spend centuries demanding the return of some 30,000 to 300,000, or even three million, imaginary children," he remarked.

Zelensky’s plan

The plan includes, among other things, the introduction of educational programs in Ukrainian schools that would promote tolerance of various cultures, addresses the territorial issue, highlights Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from Donbass, demands security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, emphasizes the need for Ukraine to have a peacetime army of 800,000 troops, envisages Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, records the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, calls for ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River, suggests conducting all-for-all prisoner exchanges, and stipulates holding a presidential election in Ukraine.