Putin sends New Year greetings to Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his New Year greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, noting the outgoing year’s special importance for bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.

According to the report, the congratulatory letter was sent on December 18. In it, Putin says the "past one year was of special significance in the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang."

"The heroic entry of soldiers of the Korean People's Army into the battles for liberating the Kursk region from occupiers and the subsequent activities of Korean engineers in the land of Russia clearly proved the invincible friendship and militant fraternity between the Russian Federation and the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]," KCNA quoted the message as saying.