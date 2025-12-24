MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. American and British intelligence agencies took control of the anti-Soviet underground in Ukraine, replacing the handlers from the German military intelligence service, the Abwehr, after World War II, according to historian Alexander Cheremin, a member of the Patriotic Education Council of the All-Russia NGO Officers of Russia, who spoke to TASS.

"Since 1946, Ukrainian nationalists and others engaged in underground subversive activities on Soviet territory had new masters. Instead of the Abwehr, they were now directly supervised by the CIA and MI6. These underground groups operating in Western Ukraine, Western Belarus, and the Baltic republics were already receiving specific orders to cause both material and moral damage to Soviet territory directly from Anglo-Saxon secret services," he explained.

Cheremin pointed out that the most significant harm inflicted by these armed gangs was upon Communist Party members, Soviet officials, soldiers, and officers.

"As a result, it appears that the Anglo-Saxons became the direct successors of the German secret services that had originally established this anti-Soviet foundation. Building on this, Britain and the United States continued the struggle against the Soviet Union inside the country throughout the 1950s," Cheremin emphasized.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for Rodina magazine that Anglo-Saxon think tanks are employing a narrative of "decolonizing Russia," similar to strategies used to break up the Soviet Union.