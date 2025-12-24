Hamas informs Turkey about Israel's violations of Gaza agreement

DOHA, December 24. /TASS/. A delegation of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas led by head of the group in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya has held talks in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Hamas said in a statement.

Al-Hayya confirmed to Fidan that Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip. He warned Fidan about the consequences of "continued strikes and repeated violations [of the truce]" by Israel in Gaza, which are aimed at preventing the transition to the second stage of the agreement and undermining existing agreements."

Al-Hayya also drew attention to the "deteriorating humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip, adding that the incoming aid "does not meet minimal needs." According to him, 60% of the trucks that Israel passes into the enclave deliver commercial goods, not humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said that Fidan had discussed with the Hamas delegation the second stage of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the sector. He informed the movement's representatives about the steps Turkey is taking to meet the needs of the enclave's population.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, still controlling over 50% of the enclave. Axios said earlier Trump plans to announce the start of the second phase by December 25. The second phase of the deal involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the start of work of management bodies, including the so-called Peace Council.