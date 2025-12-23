MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia has provided Europe with opportunities for development and has never been its enemy, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the final meeting of the autumn session.

"Russia has never been an enemy of Europe. It has helped Europe grow by supplying affordable energy, [making] its economy more competitive," Volodin added.

He said that some European politicians exploit the notion of a Russian threat to maintain their grip on power.

"It would be wise for [European citizens] to hold such politicians accountable. The earlier they step down, the sooner Europe will see improvements," he added.