US LNG exports hit an all-time high in October

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The US exported 503.1 billion cubic feet (14.2 billion cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October, which is an al time high for the whole time of observation, according to the US Department of Energy's monthly report. Europe was once again the main destination, accounting for approximately 70% of all exports.

In October, LNG exports were up 11.4% month-on-month and 33.7% up year-on-year.

A total of 154 LNG tankers were shipped. These figures were achieved through the gradual expansion of Venture Global's Plaquemines plant in Louisiana (exports increased by 36% compared to September), as well as increased shipments from Sabine Pass (+10%) and Corpus Christi (+9%).

The main supply destinations were the Netherlands (51.9 billion cubic feet, or 1.5 billion cubic meters), France (51.5 billion cubic feet, or 1.46 billion cubic meters), Spain (39.3 billion cubic feet, or 1.1 billion cubic meters), Belgium (39.2 billion cubic feet, or 1.1 billion cubic meters), and Egypt (36.3 billion cubic feet, or 1 billion cubic meters). These countries accounted for 43.4% of all US shipments.

In October, the share of deliveries to Asia in total US LNG exports decreased to 19.2% compared to 19.4% in September, according to the report. The share of shipments to Europe increased to 70% in October. The remaining volumes were sent to countries in Latin America and Africa.

In total, in January-October 2025, the United States exported approximately 4.412 trillion cubic feet (124.9 billion cubic meters) of LNG, which is 23% up year-on-year. Since the beginning of the year, the United States has exported 84.5 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe (68% of the total volume), and approximately 23.1 billion cubic meters to Asia (18.5% of the total volume). That means that deliveries to Europe increased by 67% year-on-year, while deliveries to Asia fell by 40%. Transportation of American LNG to Africa has increased almost fourfold, to 9.5 billion cubic meters.