BRICS has developed criteria for admitting new members — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. BRICS has developed certain criteria on the basis of which decisions are made on the admission of a new country to the association, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, said in an interview with TASS.

"We did not discuss the issue of admitting new members during the Brazilian presidency, but focused on integrating those who recently joined the association," he said when asked a corresponding question. "Perhaps this could happen in the future. Certain criteria already exist that BRICS members use to decide whether to admit a new country. For example, a candidate country must have good relations with its neighbors and be opposed to unilateral sanctions. And, of course, such a decision is made by consensus," he said.