Israel denies Palestinian vice president entry to Bethlehem

CAIRO, December 24. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have prohibited Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh from entering Bethlehem. The deputy head of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) was supposed to participate in the Christmas service in the famed city, WAFA agency reported.

According to its information, al-Sheikh was invited to the Christmas Vigil (an all-night service in the Catholic Church, beginning on the evening before the holiday) at the Church of the Nativity, but his motorcade was not even allowed into the city territory. The agency notes that the vice president was to participate in the mass on behalf of PNA head Mahmoud Abbas and at his personal request.

No reason was given as to why al-Sheikh was denied entry to Bethlehem. The Israeli side has not yet commented on this situation.