MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 175 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 210 troops and 10 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 220 troops and two foreign-made armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 500 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 245 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 70 troops and 16 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Staraya Guta, Kondratovka, Novovasilevka, Pisarevka, Novaya Sech and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Rybalkino, Staritsy and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Glushkovka, Pristen, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Novosergeyevka, Boguslavka and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two foreign-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Reznikovka, Dolgaya Balka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk and Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an Italian-made Puma armored personnel carrier, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including an American 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center keeps destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlement of Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the town of Dimitrov and mopping up the settlement of Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, two unmanned systems regiments, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Maryevka, Sergeyevka, Gruzskoye, Lenina, Ivanovka, Shevchenko, Volnoye, Belitskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 500 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, eight armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ternovatoye, Vozdvizhevka, Pridorozhnoye, Lyubitskoye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, Gavrilovka, Aleksandrovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, 17 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 70 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Grigorovka and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 70 Ukrainian military personnel, 16 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and a P-18 air defense radar, and also six ammunition depots and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 335 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 335 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 335 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 104,481 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,696 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,122 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,878 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.