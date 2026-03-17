Trump says Europe unwilling to help US with Iran after American support regarding Ukraine

WASHINGTON. March 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was dissatisfied with the stance assumed by Europe’s NATO allies, who, in his opinion, did not provide Washington with adequate support in the conflict with Tehran.

"We helped with Ukraine and they [Europe] don't help with Iran, and they all acknowledge that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told journalists as he met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.